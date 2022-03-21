Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) PT Raised to $22.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Signify Health stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 160.29.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Signify Health by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 100,142 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

