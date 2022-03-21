Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives $421.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $421.67.

SXYAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baader Bank raised shares of Sika to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $33.65 on Friday. Sika has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

