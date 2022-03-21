Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.17

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $46.07, with a volume of 22600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 over the last ninety days. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $34,903,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,530,000 after buying an additional 234,789 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 100,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

