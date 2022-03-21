Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Stock Holdings Reduced by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPD. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,583,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 590,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 96,778 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.94. 19,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,630. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65.

