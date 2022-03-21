Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) will announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

SIRI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 535,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,444,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Sirius XM by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sirius XM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 607,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Sirius XM by 37,946.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sirius XM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,383,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

