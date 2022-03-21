Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.89.

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of SKX opened at $39.57 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg purchased 28,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 711,341 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,421 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,770,000 after buying an additional 179,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,275,000 after purchasing an additional 141,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,394 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

