Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $1,038,043.84 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,038,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,487 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $1,454,006.95.

On Friday, February 4th, Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $411,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,340,889.66.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $36.00 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Snap by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 847,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,733,000 after acquiring an additional 185,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.