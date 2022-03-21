Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $1,038,043.84 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,038,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,487 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $1,454,006.95.
- On Friday, February 4th, Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $411,400.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,340,889.66.
Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $36.00 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 1.12.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Snap by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 847,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,733,000 after acquiring an additional 185,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
