Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives $18.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEYMF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.26) to €16.80 ($18.46) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
SEYMF remained flat at $$15.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $27.40.
Solaria EnergÃa y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.
