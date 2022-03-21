Sonendo (SONX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Sonendo to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SONX opened at $6.40 on Monday. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonendo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

