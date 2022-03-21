Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells $2,440,248.16 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sonos stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 60.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

