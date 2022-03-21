South32 (LON:S32) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 175 ($2.28) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.86) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on South32 from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of S32 opened at GBX 276.50 ($3.60) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. South32 has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.50 ($3.96). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 239.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 208.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.06. South32’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

About South32 (Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.