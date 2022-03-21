Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $99,698,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,523,000 after acquiring an additional 773,907 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1,235.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 705,704 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1,845.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 681,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after acquiring an additional 646,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after acquiring an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

