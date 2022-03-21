Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Spartan Acquisition Corp. III worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPAQ. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. III by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $685,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. Spartan Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. III in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. III in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. III in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

As of March 16, 2022, Spartan Acquisition Corp. III was acquired by SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III, in a reverse merger transaction. Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

