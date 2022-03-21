Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$19.00

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cormark from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 328.89% from the company’s current price.

SDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.70.

SDE stock traded up C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,028. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.43. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

