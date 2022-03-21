Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPXSF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:SPXSF remained flat at $$163.91 during midday trading on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $145.66 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.03 and a 200-day moving average of $200.19.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

