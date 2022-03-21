Spire Wealth Management Boosts Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Exponent were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exponent by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

EXPO opened at $101.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.50. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.53.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

