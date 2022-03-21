Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 226,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,227 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 234,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

NYSE:NNN opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

