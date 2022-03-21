Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 513.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

