Spire Wealth Management Sells 49 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.09.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $318.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.