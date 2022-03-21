Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Trading Down 6.6%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.10. 1,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 397,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69.
About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)
Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.
