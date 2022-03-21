Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 620

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.93) to GBX 620 ($8.06) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCBFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.24) to GBX 515 ($6.70) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.67) to GBX 700 ($9.10) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.54) to GBX 690 ($8.97) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $506.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

