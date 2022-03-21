Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Shares of SGU opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. Star Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $401.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Star Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Star Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Star Group during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Star Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Star Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.