Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Shares of SGU opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. Star Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $401.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.57.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.
About Star Group
Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
