Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 222.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

