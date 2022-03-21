StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

SRT opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.20 million, a P/E ratio of 146.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. StarTek has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. StarTek had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Research analysts forecast that StarTek will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in StarTek by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in StarTek by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in StarTek by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in StarTek by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in StarTek by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

