State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 335,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.