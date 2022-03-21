State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Meridian Bioscience worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,694,000 after buying an additional 638,809 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 808.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 124,715 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIVO stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

