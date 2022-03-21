State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 181.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,253,000 after acquiring an additional 171,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after acquiring an additional 322,970 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 701,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $23.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

