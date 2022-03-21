State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avnet were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the third quarter valued at about $710,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Avnet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 159,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avnet by 80.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Avnet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 838,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,613,000 after purchasing an additional 73,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $43.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

