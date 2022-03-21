State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,215 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 98,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 231,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $19.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

