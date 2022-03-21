State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Flowserve by 187.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

NYSE:FLS opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

