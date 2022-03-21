Steelcase (SCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.
Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.37 and a beta of 1.28. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $16.11.
Steelcase Company Profile (Get Rating)
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
