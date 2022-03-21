Steelcase (SCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.37 and a beta of 1.28. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $16.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 69,339 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 34,298 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.