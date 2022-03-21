STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STEP. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of STEP stock opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$156.76 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.22 and a 1-year high of C$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

