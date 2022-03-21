Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $42.68 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,897 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.4% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $300.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

