Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target to $21.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 99.24% from the company’s current price.

CGNT has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.72.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

