Stifel Nicolaus Raises Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target to C$3.65

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial started coverage on Foran Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating for the company.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

OTC FMCXF opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.