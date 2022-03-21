StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.08. Celsion has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Celsion by 44.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celsion by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 555,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celsion in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Celsion in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celsion by 36.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187,145 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

