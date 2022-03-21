StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of CAAS opened at $3.17 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 million, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.79.
About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
