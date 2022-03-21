StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.25. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42.

China Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

