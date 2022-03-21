StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.88. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of Community Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Community Financial by 108.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Community Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Community Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Community Financial by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

