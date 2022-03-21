StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

