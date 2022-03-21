StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of -0.01. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

In related news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $30,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in First Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

