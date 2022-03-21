StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LITB opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in LightInTheBox by 43.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

