StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.34.
MBII stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $203.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.49.
Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.