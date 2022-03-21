StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.34.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

MBII stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $203.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,040 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 521,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 274,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 220,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 209,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.