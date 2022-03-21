StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.35 on Friday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.14.
Oragenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oragenics (OGEN)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.