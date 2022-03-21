StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities lowered Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHM opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Graham has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $83.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Graham will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 5,000 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 12,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $98,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graham by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Graham by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graham by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Graham by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Graham by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham (Get Rating)

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.