StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.36 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVIV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 115,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47,579 shares during the period. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

