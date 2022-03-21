StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NXTD stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. Nxt-ID has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $19.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nxt-ID by 5,299.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 2,456.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 904,362 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nxt-ID by 562.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 331,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 281,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nxt-ID during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nxt-ID in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

