StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PBPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Potbelly stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,820,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 174,514 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 97,941 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 84,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

