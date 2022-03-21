StockNews.com Lowers Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HTA. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of HTA opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

