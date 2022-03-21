StockNews.com Upgrades Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BW. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.80.

BW opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.70 million, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $253,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 236.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 394,519 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 36.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 287,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $260,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

